“It could only have come from the establishment of a first-class undertaker.” That is the blistering assessment of George Bernard Shaw after hearing the longest work by Johannes Brahms, “Ein deutsches Requiem, nach Worten der heiligen Schrift” (“A German Requiem, to Words of the Holy Scriptures”). Composed between 1865 and 1868, the work is set for orchestra, chorus and soprano and baritone soloists.
The Requiem by Brahms differs significantly from other compositions of that name. Both Mozart and Verdi composed requiem masses, but those were set to Latin liturgical texts and were concerned, as you would expect, with the dead. Brahms created a work in German, using his own personal selection of texts from the Luther Bible to comfort the living, to provide solace for those who grieve the dead, rather than commemorating death itself.
The Brahms Requiem was the major work last week for the Grant Park Music Festival’s (GPMF) Friday and Saturday night concerts at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park. Carlos Kalmar, the artistic director and principal conductor of the GPMF, introduced the work to the audience before the music began by saying that it is “one of the most moving pieces you will find in the classical repertoire.”
The musical forces at Kalmar’s command proved him right, in a stunning performance that captured the despair of the living when faced with the death of another. This requiem is in seven movements, all of which employ chorus. The Grant Park Chorus, prepared by chorus director Christopher Bell, stole the show with top-notch singing. Magnificently balanced fugues, whispered moments of contemplation, and crisp invocation of the texts were the order of the day. The chorus, one of the glittering gems of the Chicago summer scene, made your spine tingle and your heart ache.
Kalmar expertly moved through the score, giving each section careful musical attention. The opening movement (“Blessed are they that mourn”) was quiet and beautifully serene. Both chorus and orchestra were hushed and reverent. The contrast with “For all flesh is as grass” was magnificent. There were big booming moments followed by even bigger booming moments, all of which emphasized eternal truths.
The soloists play a relatively small role in this large work, but they made these sections count. Baritone Hugh Russell sang with earnestness and offered clearly articulated German as he emphasized, “life has a purpose.” While mankind may be surrounded by disquiet and worry, the living need not fear if they live a righteous life, because “no torment shall stir them.”
The chorus was imbued with compassion and warmth for the fourth movement, “How lovely are thy dwelling places.” There was a heightened sense of good will as the beauty of heaven is proffered as consolation.
Soprano Maeve Höglund provided a delicate vocal quality in “You now have sorrow.” Brahms began his requiem only months after the death of his mother, making the line “I will console you, as one is consoled by his mother” all the more touching and personal.
Russell’s voice was not merely vigorous but full of spit and fire for the penultimate movement. The chorus expertly realized the fugue at the end, as it was full of life and vitality.
The conclusion, “Blessed are the dead” saw the return of that sense of serenity established at the very beginning of the Requiem. Kalmar ensured that orchestra and chorus were finely meshed for the gentle yet uplifting conclusion.
The only other work on the program was the one that opened the concert. Joel Thompson’s “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed” is a roughly 15-minute piece that explores grief in an entirely different way. It is divided into seven short sections, each rather like a short choral song, with the texts being the last words spoken by seven Black men, most of whome were murdered by police.
Eric Garner’s last words in 2014 (“I can’t breathe!”), served as the impetus to the work, as did Michael Brown’s “I don’t have a gun! Stop shooting!” Kalmar noted the contrast between Brahms and Thompson, explaining that Thompson’s work is “as far from consolation as you can be.” But both explore death, and they worked well enough in combination.
Thompson has a marvelous sense of choral sound, with the highlight of this piece being his skill in choral writing. The men of the Grant Park Chorus were effective in their ability to make these final words powerful. At times they were pleading, at times defiant. But the most important mood was that of confusion and despair in those terrifying moments before death at the hands of another.
Kalmar expertly weaved the choral and orchestral elements together, yet they didn’t quite fully jell together. You could tell that this work was originally written with only piano accompaniment as this piece in an orchestrated form still relies very heavily on piano. There are pleasing melodies and unexpected harmonies that pique your interest, but the development of musical ideas is at times sparse. Nonetheless, it is a moving piece and it was performed with respect and care.
The Grant Park Music Festival continues through Aug. 19. This Friday and Saturday features “Bravo Broadway” with songs by Leonard Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Alan Menken, Elton John, Jule Styne and others. For more information, visit GrantParkMusicFestival.com.
