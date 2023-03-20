Last week’s concerts by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) celebrated music that tells a story and featured three works all less than 100 years old. Finnish conductor Osmo Vänskä was the guest at the podium for performances of works by Jessie Montgomery, Einojuhani Rautavaara and Carl Orff. I attended the opening concert of this series last Thursday night, March 16 at Symphony Center.
“Banner” was composed in 2014 by Jessie Montgomery, currently the CSO composer-in-residence, in tribute to the 200th anniversary of the “Star Spangled Banner.” She describes the piece as a rhapsody and says she tried to answer the question, “What does an anthem for the 21st century sound like in today’s multicultural environment?”
The answer: it sounds exuberant, it is not afraid of sly dissonance and it celebrates a distinct American sound. Montgomery’s music has energy and style, with soaring violins and a cool, short double bass solo. At one point there is a funeral march paired with an elegiac melody floating above it. The finale had both power and muscle.
This was followed by a work composed by Einojuhani Rautavaara, a Finnish composer who rose to international prominence before his death in 2016, because of the popularity of his compositions concerning angels. “Cantus arcticus” (Concerto for Birds and Orchestra) is one of Rautavaara’s most famous pieces, but it is not inspired by angels. Instead, it combines music for orchestra with pre-recorded bird calls, creating a musical tale narrated by arctic larks and swans.
Rautavaara creates a bleak yet approachable atmospheric canvas. His music creates the cold but also calm environment where birds chirp as spring and warmth approaches; where a melancholy lark turns into a kind of ghost; and where migrating swans create a triumphant traveling song.
Vänskä deployed his forces well, drawing out the mysterious musical strains that define the landscape of the birds’ lives. Eerie flutes, strings circling and flying, and an evocative wind choir all contributed to creating Rautavaara’s unique sound. It was a pleasing performance.
The main work on the program was the sprawling “Carmina Burana” By Carl Orff. This set of songs was given a robust treatment all around, with the CSO joined by the Chicago Symphony Chorus (Jenny Wong, guest director) and Uniting Voices Chicago (a children’s choir directed by Josephine Lee), as well as soloists Joélle Harvey (soprano), Reginald Mobley (countertenor) and Hugh Russell (baritone).
Vänskä was masterful in leading his forces. The orchestra provided a solid basis of support for the singers, who held the audience in their hands. Harvey had a sweet voice that mixed well with the delightful sounds of the children’s choir. Mobley offered a hot performance of a swan being roasted. Russell, who stepped in at short notice, was hilarious. He’s clearly studied the humor of the work and exploited it marvelously.
But the real star of this performance was the Chicago Symphony Chorus. They had commanding sound, whether they were singing at full force or whispering with perfect diction. Their blend was marvelous and their unisons perfect. And their storytelling was spellbinding.
The music is at times explosive and so was the applause when the concert was over. The good-sized audience was on its feet cheering when it was over and smiling as they poured out onto Michigan Avenue.
