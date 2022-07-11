This is the time of year when a walk around Hyde Park offers you blooms in profusion, sometimes even a flower or two you’ve never seen before. The latest Rush Hour concert, a free summer concert series produced by the International Music Foundation — the same folks who administer the Dame Myra Hess concerts — also featured a lovely blossom undoubtedly new to most listeners.
Louise Farrenc (1804–1875) was a pianist, composer and teacher who was twice recognized by the French Institute for the quality of her chamber music. Farrenc taught at the Paris Conservatory for three decades, and only after many years of campaigning was she finally paid the same salary as men at this prestigious music school. Her music was popular during her lifetime but thereafter her musical footprint faded into near oblivion.
The Rush Hour series treated listeners to Farrenc’s “Trio in E-flat major” last week at the St. James Cathedral downtown off the Magnificent Mile, 65 E. Huron St. Clarinetist Sarah Manasreh, cellist Zachary Preucil and pianist Katherine Petersen brought Farrenc’s “Trio” to life, introducing to new listeners music full of joy, color, bounce and inventiveness.
Clarinet, cello and piano is a somewhat unusual combination for a trio, particularly because clarinet and cello share a similar range, but Farrenc (and Brahms, in the piece that followed), knew how to make that small collection of instruments pop and sizzle. Manasreh, Preucil and Petersen offered a performance that was as fresh as a summer garden with exciting and unexpected musical journeys tightly controlled in a four-movement work.
The opening Andante was graceful and established a sense of promise of what was to come. Manasreh offered long, flowing lines that flourished on the clarinet, Preucil created beautiful, aching high notes from the cello, and Petersen contributed controlled impishness on the piano. The following Adagio was given an introspective treatment by the trio, with notably fine work by clarinet and cello, which would swap melody and harmony with a charming easiness. Both of these players had passages that exploited some of the highest ranges of their instruments and they rendered them with clarity.
The third movement featured a buoyant melody from the clarinet, which introduced the dance-like quality of this section of the work. Manasreh’s ornaments were skillfully realized while Petersen contributed delicate, fluffy clouds of sound from the piano. The Finale had wide-ranging rapid runs for clarinet that Manasreh tore into with abandon, offering a dazzling performance. This was a marvelous realization of Farrenc’s work, and a worthy introduction to her compositional skill.
With no break, this was followed by the “Clarinet Trio in A-minor” (1891) by Brahms. Preucil excelled here, starting with the cello’s attention-grabbing opening plaintive melody. The mood was unsettled, with a sense of sadness transformed into something almost dangerous. The conversation between cello and clarinet was as tense and exciting as a trial court cross-examination. This gave way to a touching Adagio that maintained a pleasing sentimental quality even when the tempo perked up.
The Andante grazioso was pleasing as the musicians moved through the many ideas Brahms stuffed into the movement. And the concluding Allegro was a vivacious and assertive affair. Preucil again was commanding, with his cello communicating urgency. He was masterful here, offering gorgeous phrasing, attractive color, nimble finger work and lyrical quality. Petersen’s piano offered clear, pert punctuation and strong definition. Manasreh’s clarinet contributed muscle and a bold sound that was perfectly short of brash.
Both works were well received by the St. James audience and it was satisfying to see the performers accept the earnest applause with such happy faces.
These free Rush Hour concerts, presented by the International Music Foundation (IMF), take place every Tuesday at the St. James Cathedral, 65 E. Huron St., at 5:45 p.m. You can hear more of Louise Farrenc’s music on Jul. 19 when her “Sextet” is on the program along with Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite.” That performance features Jennifer Gunn (flute), William Welter (oboe and English horn), Susan Warner (clarinet), David Griffin (horn), Dennis Michel (bassoon) and Mio Nakamura (piano).
The final concert in this year’s series will be Aug. 23, featuring Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Piano Quintet, Op. 1” and Dvorak’s “Piano Quintet No. 1, Op. 5.” These concerts are preceded by a talk hosted with bubbly enthusiasm by Robbie Ellis and they are all archived and available for viewing afterwards on the IMF website, IMFChicago.org, which also has additional information on programs and players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.