A local Sleeping Beauty rose from her slumber last week — the Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company (G&SOC) is back. This group has been delighting Hyde Parkers since 1960 with annual productions of operettas by the Victorian pair who continue to charm the world with their wacky plots, witty lyrics and effervescent music. Last Friday, March 3, the curtain rose for the G&SOC at the University of Chicago’s Mandel Hall for the first time since 2019. The pandemic made productions impossible for the last three or so years, but this plucky organization has returned to the stage with the same determination, hard work and recipes for laughter that have enraptured local audiences for more than half a century.
After twice working on productions of “The Pirates of Penzance” that ended up canceled due to Covid-19, the company decided to switch gears and this year selected “HMS Pinafore.” It’s the story of Josephine, the daughter of the Pinafore’s captain, who loves Ralph, one of the lowly sailors on her father’s ship, the HMS Pinafore. But Captain Dad wants her to marry the head of the Navy, Sir Joseph Porter, a fussy old man who travels throughout England with a huge complement of ladies (“his sisters and his cousins, whom he reckons by the dozens, and his aunts”). The Captain is not heartless; he too loves someone beneath his station: a vendor known as Buttercup who regularly visits the ship to sell her wares. When Buttercup reveals a terrible mistake she made years earlier, the social status of Ralph and the Captain is reversed, making it possible for Ralph and Josephine to marry, as well as permitting the nuptials of the former Captain and Buttercup. Sir Joseph settles on a particularly patient and loving lady drawn from his capacious pool of cousins.
Stage director Shane Valenzi, who directed the last seven productions of the group, returned with his reliable and fruitful approach, which includes as much robust dancing as the stage and rehearsal time allow, vibrant and evocative costumes, particular attention to diction and projection, and an aversion to park and bark. Valenzi also has that one special ingredient that makes the dinner so delicious: he knows exactly where to pitch the humor. In other words, he knows how to center the wackiness. The audience laughter proved it.
Valenzi had much to work with, having assembled a talented group of singer-actors. Able seaman Ralph Rackstraw was sung with innocence by Ian C. Weber, whose declarative style of singing was clear and convincing. Regina Ceragioli’s Josephine was engaging. She sang sweetly and her acting showed us the character’s quiet resourcefulness.
Stephen Hobe had just the right amount of brash bluster as Captain Corcoran, and his comic talents elicited more than his fair share of giggles. Brian Rasmussen was hilarious as Sir Joseph Porter. His absurdly elaborate plumed hat was one of the visual treasures of the evening, and his prissy movements and facial expressions never failed to inspire a smile. I loved the way he musically shaped his singing to draw out the humor, and my only quibble is that I wished that I could hear him better.
Kimberly Hann brought sincerity to the role of Little Buttercup, as well as a winning and winsome smile. Geoffrey Schmelzer and Lifan Deng were superb in the small roles of the boatswain’s mate and the carpenter’s mate, respectively. When these two joined Weber in an a cappella trio, the results were simply outstanding.
The role of Dick Deadeye, nominally a villain but who is acclaimed by the crew in the end, was to be sung by Alex Kolyszko. But an accident during rehearsal required that he withdraw three days before opening. Without an understudy, the company had a problem. But Valenzi stepped in to sing the part. This role is small yet pivotal and Valenzi not only has a voice low enough to sing the part (and do it quite respectably), but he seemed to have toned every one of his humor muscles before the performance. He was as funny as any Dick Deadeye I’ve seen before and the audience, knowing that he was filling in at very short notice, was on his side, laughing all the way to the end.
The U. of C. Chamber Orchestra served in the pit under the direction of Matthew Sheppard. It looked to have more manpower than in previous years, with a very large collection of strings. They sounded great, offering brisk, exuberant sound, always complementing the jaunty action on stage.
The dancing was always fun, and opened with a flashy number that found the sailors cleaning the deck and doing fancy footwork partnered with mops. Valenzi and Mary Nora Wolf were the choreographers, and their work here really added heft and excitement to the proceedings. Wolf sang in the chorus as well, in the men’s section. She sported very short hair, sideburns painted on her face, and contributed mightily to the zesty sense of controlled mayhem on this ship of social confusion.
One thing that struck me as I studied the program, before a note even sounded, was the tenure of the G&SOC participants. There was a nice distribution of folks who had participated for decades, folks who had several years of experience with the troupe, and some who were entirely newcomers. This mix of participation is the hallmark of strength and continuity topped off with the vitality of fresh input. It instills confidence in this group’s future.
And speaking of that, you can put next year’s operetta on your calendar. The Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company will mount “Ruddigore, or, The Witch’s Curse” next year on March 1 through 3 at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St. I know I’ll be there.
