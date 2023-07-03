Downtown Chicago has recently experienced some big noise. Last weekend’s NASCAR events saw drag racers speeding past parkland and landmarks, including stately Buckingham Fountain, creating sound that was measured (unofficially) up to 100 decibels. The sound I prefer in and around Grant Park — sometimes described as “Chicago’s front yard” — comes from the Grant Park Music Festival, where eardrums are not assaulted, but soothed.
The Wednesday before NASCAR’s crashing noise (and actual crashes into vast piles of tires designed to soften the blow to driver and car alike) there was joyful noise in the front yard. That evening, Jordan de Souza took the podium to conduct the Grant Park Orchestra at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.
A Toronto native who studied at McGill University and spent four years at the Komische Oper Berlin, de Souza was the guest conductor for the splashy June 28 program featuring music by Beethoven along with Leonard Bernstein and William Grant Still.
The highlight of the program was unquestionably Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with soloist Stefan Jackiw, a Harvard graduate who also studied at Boston’s New England Conservatory of Music. Jackiw is an enchanting violinist with a gorgeous, singing tone and a natural gift for phrasing as delicate or robust as the music demands.
Jackiw’s seemingly natural reticence was perfect for the opening movement, which gives much of the heavy lifting to the orchestra. While de Souza led the orchestra in a solid, if at times stolid, reading, Jackiw spun filigreed gold. His understated rubato and nuanced choices were stunning. The middle movement proved somewhat problematic, with the conductor and soloist both devoted to exploring just how quietly the music could be rendered. This seemed an odd choice for an outdoor venue where the ambient noise of a big city is always an uncontrollable factor. Yet the closing Rondo was glorious, with Jackiw’s lyrical violin giving full justice to Beethoven’s only concerto for this instrument.
Less successful was William Grant Still’s Symphony No. 1, “Afro-American.” Still was an American trailblazer, a Black composer who paved the way for inclusion of genre influences in classical music, often employing elements of jazz, blues and spirituals in his compositions. Still’s Afro-American Symphony does not attempt to hide these roots, with the composer including epigraphs to each of the four movements that quote the African-American poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.
The program notes point out that this work was the most performed symphony by an American composer for 20 years (the period 1930–1950). In brief remarks to the audience, de Souza exaggerated these two decades into half a century. If only he had been so imaginative in performance. Instead de Souza seemed to cautiously proceed as if it were a first rehearsal.
Under de Souza’s baton the symphony lacked swing and lift. Rather than incorporating the jazz elements, they seemed to be perfunctorily tacked on. When it should have lilted, it lagged. This is a towering achievement in symphony writing that was performed with little emotion or musical exuberance.
Better was the opening piece, Bernstein’s Overture to “Candide.” Under de Souza’s direction, the orchestra found their dancing shoes, as the music has an energy that inspires movement. The pace was rollicking and there was a healthy dose of both zest and zing.
Grant Park Chorus shines in South Shore Cultural Center
Two days earlier, Christopher Bell, the chorus director of the Grant Park Music Festival, brought the Grant Park Chorus to the South Side for a concert of American songs at the South Shore Cultural Center. The northernmost room, a huge space with similarly huge windows that showcase the surrounding park and golf course, is a splendid venue for choral performances as the acoustics are warm and live.
The concert opened with a selection from Aaron Copland’s arrangements of “Old American Songs.” The ever-popular “Simple Gifts” opened with silky smoothness from the women and when the men joined the chorus had incredible heft. There was laughter in “I Got Me a Cat” and haunting melancholy in “The Little Horses.”
Chicago composer Ayanna Woods was represented on the program with two songs, including “To Propagate a Home.” It was suffused with magnificent harmonies and very effective use of repetition in the text. The chorus made it memorable.
Morten Lauridsen’s Nocturnes was splendid. “Sa nuit d’été” was powerful with amazing suspensions while “Sure on this Shining Night” seemed to glow from within. The epilogue was elegant, smooth, and marvelously quiet.
The concert closed with a new work by Elaine Hagenberg. “Illuminare” explores both darkness and light, with a fascinating collection of texts, including those taken from the Bible, Hildegard von Bingen and Pope Gregory. The composer’s website lists a huge number of performances of this work, beginning in 2022. Most have been in the U.S. but it has also seen performance in Austria, France and Northern Ireland. The last, with the Belfast Philharmonic Society, was conducted by none other than Christopher Bell.
It was no surprise that the South Shore performance was expertly realized. Bell clearly had delved deeply into the music and his singers performed with shimmering beauty. The overtones bounced throughout the space like light bouncing off a mirror. The close harmonies were enchanting. Even pianist Paul Nicholson, who supported the chorus with a sure cushion of sound, imbued his accompaniment with glittering playing that seemed to be infused with graceful shards of light.
One of the many joys of a Grant Park Chorus concert is Christopher Bell himself, who routinely offers witty commentary. Bell is also an ornament of sorts, as he appears to subscribe to the Elton John school of fashion. On this evening he sported flashy glasses, a jacket that sparkled in the sunlight flooding the room and golden shoes that would have fascinated any coin collector or rare metals dealer. He noted that “Illuminare” had not yet been recorded, so any donor wishing to supply the funds to make that happen would not be turned away. He also teased the audience by noting that the two women composers on the program would be at the concert. Not the South Shore concert, but a repetition of the program the next night at the Columbus Park Refectory. I am sure that these two talented composers must have been delighted with what Bell and the chorus did with their music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.