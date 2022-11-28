Now that Thanksgiving is over and even the turkey leftovers are finished, it is time to look forward to the holiday music season. Chicago has long had a feast of musical offerings in December and this year is no different.
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra once again brings the men’s chorus Chanticleer to Chicago for two performances of a two-hour Christmas concert. The Grammy-winning ensemble has created a program of music spanning centuries, with works ranging from Renaissance polyphony to jazz and spirituals. It takes place on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut St.
The CSO itself has a charming concert this month featuring the ever-charming “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” by Dukas. The Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 and Poulenc’s Concerto for Organ Strings and Timpani (both with Cameron Carpenter as organ soloist) are also on the program. The concert will be conducted by the always amiable Bramwell Tovey. Visit CSO.org.
The Newberry Consort reprises its popular holiday concert “A Mexican Christmas” with three performances throughout Chicago. The event imagines Christmas in 17th century Mexico City with the music of nuns in a cloister competing with that of a street band performing traditional “villancicos.” Ellen Hargis, the recently retired co-director of the Newberry Consort, and guests from EnsAmble Ad-Hoc have put together this joyous musical celebration. There are three performances: Dec. 9 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Evanston at 8 p.m.; Dec. 10 at St. Alphonsus Church in Lakeview at 8 p.m.; and Dec. 11 at the Mother of Americas Catholic Church in Little Village at 3 p.m. Visit NewberryConsort.org.
The Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series continues this month with free lunch-time concerts downtown. These free concerts take place at the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist, 55 E. Wacker Dr., at 12:15. Coming up on Dec. 14 is Minnesota native Reed Tetzloff offering a piano recital with music by Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms. The brief Larghetto in F Major, Op. 15, No. 1 by Schumann precedes the expressive Piano Sonata No. 3 in F Minor, which Brahms wrote in 1853.
There are December concerts on campus as well, including the Dec. 3 concert of the University Symphony Orchestra at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St., at 8 p.m. On the program: Respighi’s “Fountains of Rome” as well as Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture” and Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor with soloist Phillip Lo.
The Grossman Ensemble will give its first concert of the 2022–23 season on Dec. 2 when Oliver Hagen leads the ensemble in the world premiere of four new works by Eliza Brown, Jay Alan Yim, Maria Kaoutzani, and Aaron Travers. The concert takes place at the Logan Center for the Arts Performance Hall, 915 E. 60th St., at 7:30 p.m. Visit ChicagoPresents.UChicago.edu.
Handel’s “Messiah” is popular this time of year and there are numerous performances dotted all around Chicago, some churches offering free admission. Among the “Messiah” performances this year is one by the baroque orchestra Apollo’s Fire, led by Jeannette Sorrell at the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston. Sopranos Sonya Headlam and Erica Schuller, mezzo-soprano Amanda Crider, tenor Steven Caldicott Wilson, and Edward Vogel are the soloists for this Dec. 9 concert at 7:30 p.m. Visit ApollosFire.org.
The Apollo Chorus (an entirely different organization from Apollo’s Fire), led by Stephen Alltop, offers a “Messiah” performance on Dec. 10 at the Harris Theater at 3 p.m. Visit ApolloChorus.org.
And the annual Do-it-Yourself “Messiah” takes place again this year, as it has since 1976. Bring your own score and sing along with the rest of the “audience” as the chorus. There will be professional soloists and orchestra. The event is currently completely booked, but you can get on the waitlist for this Dec. 18 event at the Seventeenth Church of Christ, Scientist at 2 p.m. Visit ClassicalMusicChicago.org.
It wouldn’t be December without performances of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker” ballet. The Joffrey Ballet once again presents its charming Chicago-based retelling of this classical Christmas story. Set on the eve of the 1893 World’s Fair held right here on the South Side, this version of the story highlights the role of immigrants in the success of the Columbian Exhibition. Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, you are surrounded by the joy and surprise of Christmas and the comforts of imagination and love. It runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 27 at the Lyric Opera House and features the Lyric Opera Orchestra in the pit. Visit Joffrey.org.
(The Hyde Park School of Dance is also performing the “Nutcracker” from Dec. 9-11 at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St. Visit bit.ly/Nutcrackermandelhall for performance times.)
Update on the Chicago Ensemble
The Chicago Ensemble had hoped to open its 2022-23 season earlier this year but had to indefinitely postpone the opening concert. Gerald Rizzer — the group’s founder, artistic director, pianist, and guiding light — is having vision problems that make reading music extremely difficult and make performance impossible.
The future of the entire Chicago Ensemble season is in doubt. Rizzer has reported that he will have further information after the holidays. After bringing buoyant music to Hyde Park for more than 40 years, I hope that the news Rizzer has in the new year is good.
