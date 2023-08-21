This month the Metropolitan Opera announced that Opera News, a publication founded 87 years ago, will publish its final issue in November and thereafter be folded into the British-based magazine Opera. The demise of Opera News — which covered productions, singers and more — is a single tile in a mosaic of arts organizations of many categories that are still suffering financial travails. A kind of Covid-19 hangover has left these organizations facing both declining audiences and donations, forcing changes in the way these groups operate.
For more than 20 years Lyric Opera of Chicago has offered a free concert at Millennium Park at the end of the summer. The original title of the annual concert proudly contained the phrase “Stars of Lyric Opera” and Lyric gave our city the gift of top international talent to headline the event, as well as the marvelous Lyric Opera Chorus. Since the pandemic, Lyric has had to pivot. The concert is now called “Sunday in the Park with Lyric” and the performers are all members of Lyric’s Ryan Center, a widely respected early career program for young opera singers, some of whom have gone on to have glittering careers.
The “Stars” concerts packed both the Pritzker Pavilion and the Great Lawn this past Sunday, August 20. The event had a respectable turnout, but the days of massive crowds appears to be well and truly over. That’s a disappointing turn of events for both the Chicago music audience and for Lyric, but is evidently part of the post-pandemic need to tighten financial belts.
Yet Lyric Opera maintains its bravura, and Sunday’s concert served as a tasting menu of the season to come. The 90-minute concert without an intermission provided excerpts from the six main stage operas on Lyric’s 2023–24 calendar, plus a couple of songs for soloist and piano. The audience was appreciative, at times wildly so, even with the allure of established stars completely missing.
The concert opened with Lyric’s music director Enrique Mazzola conducting the Overture to “The Flying Dutchman” by Wagner. At its best this performance was potent and decisive, even if some of the slower tempos had a halting quality. Bass Wm. Clay Thompson (the program consistently contained “Wm.”) was confident and composed in an excerpt for Daland, where he hopes that his daughter marries the Dutchman. As with all the singers, what was missing was maturity of expression. Yet with all of the singers, Wm. included, was the palpable sense that much lay in store for them in the future. Soprano Kathryn Henry took on the role of Senta, Daland’s daughter for “Traft ihr das Schiff” and she provided an open and bright sound which was only occasionally lost in favor of the orchestra.
Four excerpts represented Rossini’s “Cinderella.” Mezzo-soprano Sophia Maekawa sang the title character and tenor Travon D. Walker was the prince. They had youthful energy and splendid enthusiasm with Maekawa offering chocolate rich sound and Walker navigating rapid passages with ease. Baritone Ian Rucker as Dandini and Bass Ron Dukes as Don Magnifico brought a bit of humor to the proceedings. The sextet from Act II was a wonderful choice, but the balance was hit or miss, with some singers easily heard, others almost lost.
The biggest surprise of the evening was the section without orchestra. Ryan Center pianist Michael Banwarth performed songs with two soloists, both pieces arranged by Banwarth himself. The arrangements were sparkling and the piano shined. Tenor Ryan Capozzo offered a solid performance of “Be My Love,” a favorite of Mario Lanza. Tenor Alejandro Luévanos brought a bold voice to “Granada” although the microphone seemed to do him no favors.
Soprano Lindsey Reynolds, as Marie, and baritone Laureano Quant as Sulpice sang “Au bruit de la guerre” from Donizetti’s “The Daughter of the Regiment.” Reynolds had great pluck and staying power while Quant offered consistently pleasing sound.
Donald Lee III is a conductor and pianist in the Ryan Center. He conducted three pieces on Sunday, including the ballet music from Act II of Verdi’s “Aida.” This got the most pallid applause of the evening and that’s a pity, because Lee did nothing wrong; it was merely one of the least exciting excerpts presented to an audience expecting fireworks.
Lee was also given the chance to conduct the only excerpt of the evening from Terence Blanchard’s “opera in jazz.” “Champion” is about boxer Emile Griffith and the excerpt chosen for the concert was “What makes a man a man?” an intimate soliloquy on identity. Bass-baritone Christopher Humbert, Jr. provided a thoughtful and at times passionate performance of this strikingly haunting music. Lee’s command of the orchestra showed promise, although for both these men I would have hoped for more thrill and heat at the aria’s climax, which begins with the words “you feel it lift, it carries you.”
Kathryn Henry and Ryan Capozzo ended the concert with a duet from “Jenufa” by Janacek. “Odesli. Jdi také” had pathos and was a fine way to introduce the audience to the unique lyricism of the Czech composer.
Lyric Opera’s season opens on Sep. 23 with “The Flying Dutchman.” “The Daughter of the Regiment” opens on Nov. 4 and “Jenufa opens on Nov. 12. The other three operas of the season will be presented in 2024. For more information or for tickets, visit LyricOpera.org.
