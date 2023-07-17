The Midwest premiere of Kareem Fahmy's “A Distinct Society” at Writers Theatre starts with a first-rate idea and a handful of potentially interesting characters, but the 95-minute play packs in so many plot points and backstories that the characters and their relationships are never fully developed or entirely believable.
It probably doesn't help that Fahmy, who is directing his own work, seems intent on promulgating a political point of view and demonstrating that even the best intentions can have bad consequences. The ending, in particular, is contrived and preachy, and we're left wondering what — or who — the drama is about.
A real place was the inspiration for the piece and serves as its setting. Opened in 1904, the Haskell Free Library and Opera House deliberately straddles the border between Canada and the U.S. The library collection and the opera stage are in Stanstead, Quebec, while the main entrance and most opera seats are in Derby Line, Vermont, so it's sometimes called "the only library in the U.S.A. with no books" and "the only opera house in the U.S.A. with no stage." There is no entrance from Canada, however, so everyone must use the U.S. entrance to access the building. Patrons from Canada don't have to report to customs, but they do have to adhere to a prescribed route and follow other restrictions that became stricter after 9/11.
With the Trump administration’s travel ban for people from several Muslim-majority countries, the library became a sanctuary where separated families could get together. Though the program doesn't say — and Izumi Inaba's costumes don't clarify — Fahmy's play seems to be set in the winter of 2017.
Judging by photographs of the real Haskell Free Library, Paige Hathaway's scenic design is less elegant, nor does it fit the description the librarian Manon (Kate Fry) gives of the domain she's ruled for the last 15 years. But certain aspects have thematic importance, among them the children's reading table that cuts adults and their concerns down to size.
First to arrive is Peyman (Rom Barkhordar), an Iranian doctor who has traveled a long distance to see his daughter Shirin (Aila Ayilam Peck), a medical student in Boston who is supposed to meet him. He's carrying a plastic bag of Tupperware containers full of Persian food he's prepared because he's worried that she's too poor and stressed to eat properly.
When Peyman hears voices and sees Bruce (Amir Abdullah), a U.S. border patrol agent, he hides in an armchair. But Bruce hangs out at the library mainly to flirt with Manon, though she gives him little encouragement and there's no chemistry between them. Rounding out the quintet is Declan (Cole Keriazakos), who is almost 16 and of Irish descent. He spends most of his time at the library escaping bullying at his French school by losing himself in “graphic novels” like The Green Lantern.
Declan, whose home life also is less than ideal, does his best to bond with the others, particularly Bruce, whose backstory includes past employment troubles. These efforts result in a tense late-night confrontation that almost gets Peyman shot and leaves Bruce feeling betrayed by Manon. She, in turn, is unhappy, having revealed the story of the rift in her family caused by the Quebec separatist movement when she was younger. And Shirin's relationship with her father is strained because she's been keeping the truth about her activities from him and fears dashing his expectations for her.
While all the acting is good, the best performance comes from Fry who completely inhabits Manon, a compassionate woman with strong principles who nonetheless has flaws and recognizes them. She also has a fine enough voice to be an amateur opera singer who launches into an aria from Bizet's “Carmen.” What she needs is a better love interest than Bruce, though maybe Fahmy's intent is to expose mismatches and mistakes.
In truth, the purpose of “A Distinct Society” isn't exactly clear despite how didactic it gets near the end. That's just one of the areas that needs improvement, though there's also much to recommend.
