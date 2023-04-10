Spring is a time of renewal. Brown ground turns to green grass while flowers, shrubs, trees and more bloom. What was lost is returned by nature.
I had something of a musical version of spring when I traveled to the University of Chicago’s Logan Center, 915 E. 60th St., to hear a concert devoted to work featuring the baryton. The baryton is a stringed instrument described by virtuoso Matthew Baker as, “one of the most aristocratic instruments ... (a) strange cross between a lirone and a viol da gamba.” It is rarely seen or heard on stage and in over a quarter century reviewing classical music, this was my first exposure to this fascinating music maker.
The baryton was in regular use until the end of the 18th century and then its popularity waned. Baker told the Hyde Park audience that there are probably only 15 people in the world giving baryton concerts. And the extant literature for the instrument is not nearly as robust as for, say, the violin. In fact, were it not for Haydn, the instrument might be as dead today as the arpeggione.
This is due in part to the unusual nature of the baryton. It is played with a bow, like other instruments in the viol family. The bowed strings are made of gut and are above a fretted fingerboard. In addition, there is a set of unfretted wire strings. They serve two functions: first, they vibrate sympathetically with the gut strings, filling out and enriching the tone; and second, they can be plucked from the rear by the performer using the left thumb, offering a contrasting tone. Because of its unusual grouping of features, I see it as a platypus of musical instruments.
It was the Valencia Baryton Project (VBP), brought to the Logan Center by the University of Chicago Presents, that introduced me to its fascinating, delicate and unusual sound. The VBP is made up of Matthew Baker on the baryton with violist Brett Walfish and cellist Amy Domingues. They created a program of music based primarily on the music of Haydn, the granddaddy of baryton composers. Baker told the audience that Haydn had composed more works for baryton than his symphonies and string quartets combined. From this vast collection of baryton trios (written for his patron Prince Esterhazy) the Valencia Baryton Project selected four and interspersed those works with contemporary pieces. That’s one of the most exciting and interesting elements of the VBP: they bring us historical music for this instrument but are also part of keeping the baryton vibrant and alive by commissioning new works that feature it.
The Haydn trios were charming and you immediately were struck by the delicate nature of the baryton’s sound. Even with a period viola and cello, it was clearly the quietest instrument, so that balance was always an issue. For the Baryton Trio No. 58 in D Major, the guitar-like strains were particularly pretty, and the overall gentle yet amiable melodies had depth and sparkle. The Trio No. 6 in A Major had a music box quality and the pizzicato was delightful.
The Baryton Trio No. 87 in A Minor is one of only two minor-key trios that Haydn wrote for this configuration. At times the music was emotionally complex, even murky, but the sound was poignant. The Trio No. 69 in D Major featured a racing, chasing final movement outfitted with excitement.
Baker spoke about the baryton and the music during the concert, explaining his instrument and the compositions. One of the clear problems he has as an ambassador for this string treasure is that his deep knowledge of the baryton has shown him that even Haydn wasn’t able to always exploit the instrument’s various capabilities. He would note that some of the works on the program make no use of the plucked strings, for example, or would point out where the listener should concentrate to hear a particular sound, because it would be only a brief section.
By commissioning new works, the VBP is clearly active in offering new ways to see and hear this unusual instrument. John Pickup’s Prelude 1 (2021) opens with a plaintive solo for the baryton. The music is wistful and lonely, yet serene and pleasing.
The sound of the baryton was often lost during “The River” by Steve Zink, and the busyness of the work also tended to turn it into an experience of fragments. José Zárate’s “Berceuse Rouge” (2022) relied as much on silence as on sound, and was a frustrating experience in hearing the most delicate instrument. None of these new works seemed to really exploit the unique qualities of the baryton, but I expect the members of the Valencia Baryton Project to continue to seek out composers to help them in their quest to make this rare instrument better known.
There were about 60 people in attendance at the Logan Center for that Apr. 2 afternoon concert, and that was a pity because this once-in-a-lifetime sort of event would have pleased far more folks had they known about it. I know that the people in attendance could not stop talking about the baryton either during the intermission or after the event itself. The Valencia Baryton Project made their mark on those of us lucky enough to hear them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.