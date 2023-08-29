Grace Bumbry was one of the leading opera singers of her generation. When she died this past May at the age of 86, we lost one of the most impressive, beautiful and dynamic singers of opera and art songs. Her path had bumps along the way, many stemming from the fact that she was African American.
The first major slight might have ended her career before it even began. When she was 17, she won a talent contest with prizes that included a scholarship to the St. Louis Institute of Music. She was unable to attend because this conservatory excluded Black people. Contest organizers regrouped and arranged for her to perform on a national radio program and that was her springboard to study at the Boston University of Fine Arts and later Northwestern University.
When the grandson of composer Richard Wagner hired her to sing at the prestigious Bayreuth Festspielhaus — the site in Germany built to showcase Wagner’s operas, she hit yet another bump. Before she even set foot on stage in 1961, the German press dubbed her “eine Schwarze” (a Black person). Yet after her stunning performance as Venus in Wagner’s “Tannhäuser,” the press was forced to change their minds, instead calling her “Die Schwarze Venus” (the Black Venus). She became a sensation. She sang for American presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, and when she received honors from the Kennedy Center, Barack Obama was in attendance.
She was her own architect of controversy when she decided she would no longer stay in the mezzo-soprano lane. Some of her reviewers and fans were not pleased when she took on soprano roles, while others were delighted to see her interpretive powers in these new parts.
She was an opera diva of great talent who charmed the world, and when she died opera lovers knew they had lost someone special. So it was a delight when I scooted off to the South Shore Cultural Center last Friday night to hear a concert which commemorated her achievements.
The South Shore Opera Company of Chicago, an organization founded to offer Black singers and Black audiences a chance to experience opera here on the South Side, brought three fine singers together to celebrate the life and achievements of Bumbry.
Mezzo-soprano Leah Dexter brought diva attitude and embodied female strength to the August 25 concert. Soprano Dana Campbell served up delicacy. And the young mezzo-soprano Katherine DeYoung gave us full-on vocal power and punch. They were a formidable trio who showed us some of the widely varied roles that established Bumbry as one of the opera greats.
They didn’t do this with only their singing. Each was decked out in fine threads. DeYoung looked like a princess in her regal gold evening gown with a full skirt. Campbell was elegant in her green ensemble, with shoes matching her dress and a quarry of lovely stones around her neck. Dexter shone in a gown of dark red that caught the light with all its beautiful glitter. Dexter took it a step further, wearing a different outfit for each of the three concert sections. It was opera diva fashion heaven.
The concert opened with selections from Bizet’s “Carmen,” one of Bumbry’s signature roles. Dexter grabbed your attention in the Habanera even before a sound was made. She strutted onto the stage with eyes blazing, telling us silently that she was a force to be reckoned with. Her singing was compelling, confident and dark-hued, plunging you into Carmen’s world of danger and sexual power.
Campbell was soft and gentle with Micaëla’s aria “Je dis que rien ne m’épouvante,” a meditation on love. DeYoung was a fine storyteller with the Seguidilla. All three sang together for the Card Trio, where a lazy card reading session sends fear into Carmen’s heart, as all she can see is her upcoming death.
The second section of the concert was entitled “Arias of Passion, Tragedy and Romance” opening with “Vissi D’arte” from Puccini’s “Tosca.” Campbell’s singing was poignant and controlled in this tear-jerking favorite.
Dexter was suave in “Mon Coeur s’ouvre à ta voix” from Saint-Saëns’ “Damson et Dalila.” She offered voluptuous and coffee-rich sound, transporting you to a dreamy realm of romance. DeYoung took on “O Don Fatale” from Verdi’s “Don Carlo” with her big voice full of heart.
Luther H. Lewis III was the host for the event, providing spoken commentary before each section. Perhaps realizing that the concert was going to be extremely short, while introducing the third and final set of excerpts, he made a detour. He mentioned that he himself is a tenor and he decided then and there to add another number to the program: his own. He moved from the podium to center stage and performed one of the songs that the great tenor Mario Lanza loved to perform: “Be My Love.” Pianist Paul Hamilton was invited to play along, but he, like the rest of us, chose to simply listen. Lewis provided a pretty interpretation of this song which was performed only a week earlier at “Sunday in the Park with Lyric.” and while he seemed a bit rushed at times, the audience was with him all the way.
The final section of the concert was made up of “Classic Duets and Melodies.” Dexter and DeYoung joined forces for a fine rendition of “Bell nuit, o nuit d’amour” from “The Tales of Hoffman” by Offenbach. Hamilton had a star moment with a piano arrangement of the Intermezzo from Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana.” I wondered if this soothing orchestral music would reduce well to a single instrument. But Hamilton was up to the task, infusing the music with light and hope. Campbell and DeYoung were utterly charming in the Flower Duet from “Lakmé” by Delibes.
The concert closed with all three women singing the rousing spiritual “Ride Up in the Chariot.” It was uplifting and joyous, sending the good-sized crowd home on a high note.
While short, this concert showed that the South Shore Opera Company still has a lot to offer. The organization has only had three events (counting this one under review) since February of 2019. One can only hope that they can continue their excellent work in bringing opera to the Southside. Like Grace Bumbry, they are a treasure.
