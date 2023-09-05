You've probably heard that theater in Chicago — and around the country — is in big trouble. Theaters are scaling back their seasons, shortening the runs of plays and focusing on works with smaller casts. Some, such as Lookingglass Theatre Company, have “paused” production for a time. Others, among them Victory Gardens Theater and House Theatre of Chicago, have gone out of business, at least for the foreseeable future.
But the news is not all bad. September and October alone bring a slew of openings everywhere from the major downtown houses to tiny neighborhood storefronts. Several theater festivals also are on tap. The largest may be the sixth incarnation of “Destinos: The Chicago International Latino Theater Festival,” presented by the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) Sept. 28 through Nov. 12. This year's lineup showcases companies from the United States and Latin America with 17 new-to-Chicago productions. Among these productions are four world premieres, two North American premieres, one U.S. premiere and five Midwest premieres. The fest kicks off with a Spotlight Weekend (Sept. 25 through Oct. 1) co-sponsored by Steppenwolf Theatre Company at the Steppenwolf 1700 Theater. More at destinosfest.org.
Court Theatre is spending September remounting “The Gospel at Colonus” at the Getty Villa in Malibu, California. While we're waiting for its regular season to start in November with “A Lion in Winter,” here are 14 other shows to look forward to. As always, call ahead to confirm schedules and specifics.
“The Nacirema Society”
Goodman Albert Theatre, Sept. 16-Oct. 15, goodmantheatre.org
Goodman's new artistic director Susan V. Booth begins the first season she's curated with “The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First Hundred Years” by Pearl Cleage, her longtime creative collaborator and friend. Booth directed the 2010 world premiere of this smart satire about African American debutantes in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. This season, Lili-Anne Brown directs an all-star cast headed by force-of-nature E. Faye Butler as family matriarch Mrs. Grace Dubose Dunbar. She is fretting over the debut of her granddaughter Gracie (Demetra Dee) at the annual cotillion, even as Dr. Martin Luther King's march in Selma looms on the horizon. Romance and blackmail mingle with themes of race, class and gender in a rapidly changing America (“Nacirema” backwards) in a very funny show that's the centerpiece of a citywide Cleage celebration with performances and other programs by quite a few companies.
In other Goodman news, after years at the Palmer House Hilton, marvelous magician and mentalist Dennis Watkins partners with the theater to move The Magic Parlour to the newly renovated lower level of Petterino's next door. Six performances a week begin Oct. 5. themagicparlourchicago.com
“The Lehman Trilogy”
TimeLine Theatre Company at The Broadway Playhouse, Sept. 19-Oct. 29, timelinetheatre.com
TimeLine and Broadway In Chicago team up for the Chicago premiere of Stefano Massini and Ben Power's 2022 Tony Award-winning “The Lehman Trilogy.” The show weaves together the 163-year history of the rise and spectacular fall of an institution created by an immigrant family that triggered the largest financial crisis in history. Co-directed by Nick Bowling and Vanessa Stalling, the gripping epic features Mitchell Fain, Anish Jethmalani and Joey Slotnick as the Lehman Brothers Henry, Emanuel and Mayer.
“Hamilton”
James M. Nederlander Theatre, Sept. 13-Dec. 3, broadwayinchicago.com
If you didn't see Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit show about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton the first time around, now's your chance. Though it won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 11 Tony Awards and many other accolades just a few years ago, what was once called revolutionary is now considered somewhat problematic. But the music, a mix of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, still is tops.
“Sanctuary City”
Steppenwolf Ensemble Theater, Sept. 14-Nov. 18, steppenwolf.org
Set in post-9/11 Newark (a sanctuary city), Martyna Majok's “Sanctuary City” focuses on the trials and tribulations of a pair of undocumented teenagers. Called simply B and G, the two DREAMers are trying to navigate the system, face their fears and deal with a complicated love that requires sacrifices. Steph Paul directs Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudio in an interestingly structured play that starts with a series of staccato, non-linear scenes and ends with one long, uninterrupted one.
“Twelfth Night”
Chicago Shakespeare Courtyard Theater, Oct.25-Nov.26, chicagoshakes.com
Director Tyrone Phillips, a first generation Jamaican American, transports Illyria to the Caribbean for this exuberant take on Shakespeare's comedy about separated twins, mistaken identities and love. Jaeda LaVonne makes her CST debut as Viola. Actors returning to the theater include Paul Oakley Stovall as Malvolio (after years as George Washington on tour in “Hamilton”), Christiana Clark as Olivia, Ronald L. Conner as Sir Toby Belch, Danielle Davis as Maria and Alex Goodrich as Sir Andrew Aguecheek.
On Sept. 28, join “The Walk with Little Amal” at the theater's marquee as the 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian girl makes her first Chicago appearance, then proceeds towards the city's skyline as part of her 6,000-mile journey across the country this fall. When she arrives here, she'll echo a line from “Twelfth Night,” asking, “What city, friends, is this?”
“Blues for an Alabama Sky”
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company at Theater Wit, Sept. 14-Oct. 15, remybumppo.org
As part of the Pearl Cleage fest, Mikael Burke directs her lovely play about the intersecting lives of jazz singer Angel (Tiffany Renee Johnson), who has just been fired from the Cotton Club, and her best friends in Harlem in 1930. Costume designer Guy (Breon Arzell) imagines sewing dresses in Paris and Delia (Jazzlyn Luckett Aderele) works to bring family planning centers to the community, while Angel hopes for her next big break and relief from the impending Great Depression. But when she meets recent Alabama transplant Leland (Ajax Dontavius), their romance disrupts everyone's plans.
“A View From The Bridge”
Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit, Sept. 8-Oct. 21, sgtheatre.org
Louis Contey, who directed Arthur Miller's classic about desire, the decay of old values and the yearning for what's lost for Shattered Globe in 1993, returns to stage this revival, and ensemble member Eileen Niccolai reprises her role as Beatrice. Other cast members include Scott Aiello (Eddie), Mike Cherry (Marco), John Judd (Alfieri), Chris Martin (Tony/Louis/Immigration Officer), Isabelle Muthiah (Catherine), Adam Schulmerich (Mike) and Harrison Weger (Rodolpho).
“Welcome to Matteson!”
Congo Square Theatre Company at Abbott Hall, Northwestern University Chicago Campus, Sept. 6-Oct. 1, congosquaretheatre.org
Artistic director Ericka Ratcliff directs Chicago-born playwright Inda Craig-Galván's dark comedy exploring gentrification, housing justice and inter-class relationships by following two Black couples over the course of an increasingly tense dinner party. Gerald and Patricia Griffith (ensemble member Ronald L. Conner, Sydney Charles) have lived in the Chicago suburb of Matteson for years, while their guests Corey and Regina Baker (ensemble members Anthony L. Irons and Alexis J. Roston) have just moved in after being forcibly relocated from the Cabrini-Green housing projects. The production is part of a rolling world premiere.
“Revolution”
A Red Orchid Theatre, Sept. 7-Oct. 29, aredorchidtheatre.org
This world premiere by ensemble member Brett Neveu, directed by associate artistic director Travis A. Knight, features ensemble member Natalie West as a woman celebrating her 26th birthday in an alley. The press release says “'Revolution' interrogates and celebrates the very nature of creating community and building friendships in our ever evolving, ever disconnecting world,” so it's hard to know what to expect, but it's bound to be intriguing.
“The Innocence of Seduction”
City Lit Theater Company, Aug. 25-Oct. 8, citylit.org
The world premiere of the second play in Chicagoan Mark Pracht's projected “Four-Color Trilogy” about the early years of the comic book industry looks at the 1950s' congressional investigation into the supposed link between comic books and juvenile delinquency. It also details the effects of the investigation on the careers of three artists: William Gaines, the originator of the horror genre of comic books; Matt Baker, a Black, closeted gay artist of romance comics, and Janice Valleau, creator of a pioneering comics feature starring a woman detective. The first play, “The Mark of Kane,” opened last season.
“The Rise and Fall of Little Voice”
The Gift Theatre at Filament Theatre, Sept. 14-Oct. 15, thegifttheatre.org
Ensemble member and co-artistic director Emjoy Gavino stars as the title character in this revival of Jim Cartwright's disturbing fairy tale of despair, love and hope directed by Devon de Mayo and Peter Andersen. She portrays a young woman who can emulate every chanteuse from Judy Garland to Edith Piaf. She hides in her room, playing her dead father's records at top volume, singing and dreaming of love, while her alcoholic mother mistakes a seedy agent’s interest as affection until Little Voice finally finds a voice of her own.
“Jane: Abortion and the Underground”
Idle Muse Theatre Company at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, Sept. 14-Oct. 15, idlemuse.org
Morgan Manasa directs Paula Kamen's play about the underground collective — code name “Jane” — that arranged safe and affordable abortions for 11,000 women from 1969 to 1973, long before Roe v. Wade. It started in Hyde Park in 1965, when University of Chicago student Heather Booth helped a friend's sister who was distraught over an unwanted pregnancy, and was based in the neighborhood. Of restrictions on abortion, Booth reportedly said, "in the face of an unjust law, you need to take action to challenge it.” Important words to remember these days.
The play is based on interviews with members of the Jane Collective.
