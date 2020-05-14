The 57th Street Art Fair has gone virtual, after canceling its annual in-person show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the organization’s website, visitors can find an online fair featuring the work of about 70 artists in different media, everything from printmaking and photography to furniture design and textiles. The site also directs would-be customers to the artists’ own personal pages, where they can purchase artwork directly from the creator.
“When the COVID-19 crisis hit, we had invited 200 artists. While the Art Fair Committee and many visitors are disappointed by the need to cancel the physical June event, we also recognize that our artists are finding this a particularly difficult time,” said Catherine Slighton, a member of the fair’s board of directors, in a press release. “With the Virtual Event, it is our goal to support the artists, while continuing to engage our community.”
57th Street Art Fair, 57thstreetartfair.org/virtual-fair.
