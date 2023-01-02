The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
Here are some of the highlights.
Goodman Theatre kicks off the new year with Christina Anderson's “the ripple, the wave that carried me home,” a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Set in 1960s Kansas, the quietly subversive story of racial justice, political legacy and family forgiveness features Christiana Clark as Janice, a woman asked to return to her hometown to speak at a ceremony honoring her activist father, forcing her to come to terms with a past she'd rather forget.
Later in the month in the Albert Theatre, you can catch the Chicago premiere of Lydia R. Diamond's “Toni Stone” directed by Ron OJ Parson, 2022 Zelda Fichandler Award winner, the Chicago Tribune's 2022 “Chicagoan of the Year for Theater” and a resident artist at Court Theatre. Tracey Bonner leads the cast as Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball, overcoming challenges on and off the field and shattering mid-twentieth century racist and sexist barriers to do so.
Jan. 13-Feb. 12 and Jan. 28-Feb. 26. 312-442-3800, goodmantheatre.org
Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s WorldStage Series returns with “Wise Children's Wuthering Heights,” groundbreaking adapter-director Emma Rice’s exuberant re-imagining of Emily Brontë’s gothic novel. Live music, dance and puppetry combine in the love story turned revenge tragedy set on the wild moors of Yorkshire, where kindred spirits Heathcliff and Catherine grow up together then are torn apart. The show, from the United Kingdom, is a co-production with the National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and York Theatre Royal in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre and is in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare.
Jan. 27-Feb. 19. 312-595-5600, chicagoshakes.com
Steppenwolf Theatre hosts a one-night concert by hometown favorite Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (“Beautiful,” “Waitress,” “Carousel” and “The Minutes”) accompanied and music-directed by Sirius XM radio's Seth Rudetsky in the Downstairs Theatre Jan. 14. Expect behind-the-scenes stories and songs by Carole King, Sara Bareilles and more.
Next up in the Downstairs Theatre, Jan. 20 and 21, is the touring production of “Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret,” retired Lt. Colonel Scott Mann's unvarnished account of military service and the toll it takes on families. A story told from multiple perspectives, the production is directed by Karl Bury and performed by a cast of combat veterans and military-family members. It is championed by the Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit service organization for wounded veterans.
In Steppenwolf's 1700 Theater, the LookOut Series gets underway Jan. 4-7 with “Lincoln in New Salem,” performance artist Corey Smith's experimental opera that looks at Abraham Lincoln's twenties through a kaleidoscope. Three other diverse shows are scheduled, culminating Jan. 26-28 in Jaerin Son's “Dogs or Cats: Augmented Body,” a puppetry piece based on Son's immigrant experience. It combines bunraku-marionette puppetry and shadow puppetry to tell the story of a female robot and her human physical therapist’s burgeoning friendship.
Jan. 14, Jan. 20 and 21, Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 26-28, respectively. 312-335-1650, steppenwolf.org
Socially conscious world premieres this month include “The Great Khan” at Redtwist Theatre. Michael Gene Sullivan's play examines the effects of systemic racism on Black American teens. High-schooler Jayden struggles with whether he wants to be a nerd who loves video games and fantasy or a fearless strong man, while Ant is a young woman rediscovering herself after tragedy and trying to define herself against society's expectations. A precocious YouTuber and Genghis Khan himself upend their lives.
Jan. 19-Feb. 26. 773-728-7529, redtwisttheatre.org
Shattered Globe Theatre bows in with the world premiere of Jasmine Sharma's “Radial Gradient” at Theater Wit. Developed through SGT's Global Playwright Series and directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng, the play intertwines timelines from 2017 and 2020 to tell the story of three women who enter a research study hoping to create positive change after a hate crime takes place at a liberal university. In unraveling their complicated shared histories and friendships, it challenges what complicity looks like.
Jan. 27-March 11. 773-975-8150, sgtheatre.org
More new work is on tap at Pegasus Theatre Chicago's 36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival at Chicago Dramatists. It's said to be the oldest such festival in the U.S. This year's winners, work-shopped and staged by industry professionals, are Elliott Valadez's “Dead Boy Walking,” about a lonely teen who befriends a 19th-century ghost; Lucas Bigos' “Terms and Conditions” about an AI skeptic in 2086, and Jonathan Soco's “Another Star in the Sky” about the last two scientists on a space station orbiting the earth who are facing down an alien invasion that has destroyed the planet.
Jan. 4-28. 773-878-8864, pegasustheatrechicago.org
Lifeline Theatre ensemble member Dorothy Milne and former Live Bait Theater artistic director Sharon Evans team up for the 26th Annual Fillet of Solo Festival, presented by Lifeline Theatre. Dozens of solo performers and storytelling collectives, such as 80 Minutes Around the World and The Sweat Girls, will participate in the festival at the theatre and Rogers Park restaurant South of the Border.
Jan. 13–22. 773-761-4477, lifelinetheatre.com
On the musical front, Porchlight Music Theatre stages the Tony Award- winning “Cabaret” Jan. 14-Feb. 12. Based on the 1951 play “I Am a Camera” by John Van Druten and the novel “Goodbye to Berlin'' by Christopher Isherwood, the production is directed by artistic director Michael Weber, associate directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier and music directed by Linda Madonia. The ensemble features Erica Stephan as Sally Bowles, Gilbert Domally as Clifford Bradshaw and Josh Walker as the Emcee.
Porchlight's “New Faces Sing Broadway 1951,” hosted by Broadway veteran David Girolmo, directed by David Fiorello with music direction and arrangements by Dr. Michael McBride is on view Jan. 23 at Evanston SPACE and Jan. 24 at The Arts Club of Chicago.
Jan. 14-Feb. 12 and Jan. 23 and 24. 773-777-9884, porchlightmusictheatre.org
The intimate Venus Cabaret at Mercury Theater Chicago is home for Lanie Robertson's “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill”. Alexis J. Roston stars as the incomparable Billie Holiday and also co-directs with Christopher Chase Carter. Set in 1959, the performance weaves together more than a dozen of the jazz great's hits and often humorous reminiscences.
Jan. 27-March 26. 773-360-7365, mercurytheaterchicago.com
BoHo Theatre rounds out its season at the Edge Theater with the late Jonathan Larson's (“Rent”) autobiographical “Tick, Tick…Boom!” This is the company’s first musical since “Big Fish” in 2019, and director Bo Frazier re-imagines the 2001 show with a cast of trans and gender-nonconforming actors headed by Alec Phan (he/they) as Jonathan, a struggling New York composer entering his 30s in 1990 and desperate to leave a dead-end job and write the next great American musical.
Jan. 12-Feb. 5. bohotheatre.com
Speaking of “Big Fish,” Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire begins its season with the family-friendly musical by John August (book) and Andrew Lippa (music and lyrics) based on August's screenplay and the novel by Daniel Wallace. Henry Godinez directs, Ryan T. Nelson is the music director and the choreography is by Tommy Rapley. Broadway'sAlexander Gemignani makes his Marriott debut as fable-weaving traveling salesman Edward Bloom in the time-twisting story, while Heidi Kettenring is Sandra, the love of his life, and Michael Kurowski is their son, Will, who is determined to find the truth behind his father's tall tales.
Jan. 25-March 19. 847-634-0200, marriotttheatre.com
Also in the suburbs, but not a musical, Northlight Theatre in Skokie stages Brent Askari's “Andy Warhol in Iran”. Artistic director BJ Jones directs, and Rob Lindley stars as the famously white-wigged artist who travels to Tehran in 1976 to take Polaroids of the Shah of Iran's wife, having re-invented himself as the portrait painter of the rich and famous.
There he encounters a young revolutionary who throws his plans into turmoil.
Jan. 19-Feb. 19. 847-673-6300, northlight.org
Finally, three of the month's quirkier short runs:
PrideArts celebrates the new year by teaming up with Chicago drag performers Tirrany Reigns and Ramona Mirage to stage “In the Family,” Reigns' queer family dramedy about a drag family facing the trials, tribulations and hangovers that come from a major loss and a raucous New Year’s Eve. Jan. 6-8 and 13-15 at the Pride Arts Center. pridearts.org
Cabinet of Curiosity presents its first annual pageant, “The Icicle Picnic: Journey for the Sun ,” Jan. 11-15 at the Chopin Theater. Inspired by low budget 1960s science-fiction films and '60s cartoons, the event brings together live music, beat boxing, giant puppets, ridiculous devices and transforming sets to tell the story of two brothers who embark on a mythological journey to save the earth from an exploding sun. cocechicago.com
iO Theater announces the return of Improvised Shakespeare Company® with its hit show “Improvised Shakespeare Chicago” on Fri. and Sat. nights starting Jan. 13. Inaugurated in 2006 and running for more than 2100 performances, the off-the-ruff comedy uses an audience suggestion (a title for a play that has yet to be written) to create a brand-new Shakespearean masterpiece showcasing the Bard's themes and language each night. improvisedshakespeare.com
