Mr. David J. Zoller, PhD, and Mrs. Timika Hoffman-Zoller of Hyde Park in Chicago, Illinois proudly announce the engagement of their daughter Mingus Rae Zoller to Christian Edward Padilla, son of Eduardo and Susanne Padilla of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Ms. Mingus Rae Zoller, a graduate of the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools and Reed College in Portland, Oregon, is starting her graduate studies in neuroscience at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge in the fall of 2022.
Mr. Christian Edward Padilla, a graduate of Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota and of Princeton University in New Jersey, works at Google in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Christian proposed to Mingus on Lake Como in Italy.
No date has been set for the wedding.
Editor's note: While at Lab School, Zoller's first job was as a contributing photographer and "blogtographer" for the Herald.
