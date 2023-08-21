Everett Burnell Gleisner was born on August 02, 2023 to Daniel and Renee Gleisner. A baby boy weighing 6lb 13oz, Everett is the grandchild of Robert Gleisner, Victoria Gleisner, Marion LaRay Davis and Tammara Cooper. He was born at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois.
