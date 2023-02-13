Editor's note: this story was originally published by South Side Weekly.
4th Ward
By Reema Saleh
On the edge of the lakefront, the 4th Ward includes parts of South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood, Oakland, and northern Hyde Park. After seven years in the position, the current alderperson, Sophia King, is running for mayor, leaving her seat open to the seven challengers hoping to represent the 4th Ward. As of publication, these challengers include Tracey Bey, Prentice Butler, Khari Humphries, Ebony Lucas, Lamont Robinson, and Helen West.
Entrepreneur Tracey Bey is an entrepreneur making her second run for the seat after losing to Will Burns in 2015. With a focus on economic development and neighborhood investment, her campaign has raised about $15,500.
Prentice Butler is the chief of staff for Sophia King and has spent the past eleven years in local government working with King and her predecessor, former Alderperson William Burns. In his campaign, Butler has focused on expanding equitable commercial development—zoning in on the $3.8 billion redevelopment of the Michael Reese hospital and expansion of the Cottage Grove retail corridor between 43rd and 47th Street—as well as strengthening neighborhood schools, increasing the participation of community advisory councils, and improving public transit and infrastructure. Butler has the endorsement of Alderperson King. His campaign has raised about $27,000.
Humphries served as Senior Director of Youth Policy for the City of Chicago until recently, previously leading The Community Builders and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. With over twenty years of public service experience, Humphries has received endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union and United Working Families. His campaign has raised about $5,000.
Ebony Lucas is a real estate attorney based in Oakland. Lucas is making her third run for the 4th Ward seat, prioritizing affordable housing and commercial development. Her campaign has raised about $13,500.
Since 2019, Lamont Robinson has served as the Illinois State Representative for the 5th District. This past November, Robinson was reelected to the Illinois legislature — where he will continue serving if he loses this race — but he has expressed his hopes to bring his statewide experience to more localized community needs as an alderperson. Robinson has the support of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, as well as endorsements from Governor J.B. Pritzker, SEIU Illinois State Council, and several alderpeople and state representatives. Robinson is the Illinois legislature’s first openly gay Black lawmaker and touts a list of accomplishments in Springfield — including securing $15 million in state funding for the construction of an LGBTQ+ South Side community center, sponsoring the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act, and his advocacy to save Mercy Hospital (now Insight Hospital and Medical Center Chicago) on the near South Side. His campaign has raised about $282,000.
Helen West is a retired business executive and educator. Running on public safety issues as her priority, she has highlighted requiring surveillance around homes and businesses to deter crime, economic development, and affordable housing. Her campaign has raised about $5,300.
5th Ward
By Ella Beiser
After a 24 year career, incumbent Leslie Hairston is retiring as the alderperson for the 5th Ward. The open seat has been met with a flood of 11 candidates: Marlene Fisher, Wallace E. Goode Jr., Joshua Gray, Jocelyn Hare, Martina “Tina” Hone, Kris Levy, Robert Palmer, Dialika “Dee” Perkins, Gabriel Piemonte, Renita Q. Ward and Desmon Yancy.
The 5th Ward encompasses most of Hyde Park, including all of East Hyde Park and Indian Village, as well as parts of Woodlawn near Jackson Park and most of South Shore north of 71st Street.
At a January forum co-sponsored by community organizations Not Me We and the Obama Community Benefits Agreement Coalition, nine of the 11 candidates – Hare and Hone were not present – discussed key issues facing the ward: affordable housing development, displacement, public safety and park preservation.
Marlene Fisher is a University of Chicago information technology (IT) administrator and a Greater Grand Crossing-based community organizer. She moved to South Shore in 1998 and has lived on the South Side ever since. In an interview with the Herald, Fisher said her top priorities are economic development and neighborhood beautification, public safety and housing affordability.
Jocelyn Hare is a University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy project director. Born on the West Side and raised in Oak Park, she is running for her second time after losing to Hairston in 2015. Her top issues are public safety, affordable housing and promoting equitable economic development across the ward. In addition to her support of the newly-created local Police District Councils, Hare said she would create additional councils with representatives from each precinct. She has $31,500 available in her campaign fund, $18,900 of which she contributed herself.
Tina Hone grew up in Hyde Park, Chatham and Roseland and was most recently the Chief Engagement Officer for the City of Chicago. She worked at law firms and taught middle school in San Francisco after college, later moving to Washington, D.C., where she spent more than 20 years working in the House Judiciary Committee, the Commerce Department and the American Legacy Foundation. Hone moved back to Hyde Park six years ago and served as the Chief Equity Officer at the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago for three years and then the Chief Engagement Officer for the City of Chicago for two. She told the Herald her biggest priority is public safety, which she believes can be solved with better – but not necessarily more – policing, economic development and addressing generational trauma with expanded mental health services. Regarding housing, Hone said she supports building affordable housing in the ward but also stressed improving home ownership rates. She has $15,207 available campaign funds.
Kris Levy is a South Shore wine and spirits distributor who lives in Jackson Park Highlands. In an interview with the Herald, he said his top three issues are public safety, economic development and public school funding. Among his public safety suggestions is increasing police presence in high traffic locations like gas stations, grocery stores and bus stops, as well as better community engagement from officers. Regarding development and employment, he said he wants to bring large companies to the ward. His campaign has raised $3,583.
Wallace E. Goode Jr., a Woodlawn native who now lives in Hyde Park, is the former executive director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce. He was also the Associate Dean of Students at the University of Chicago and Director of the University Community Service Center. As alderman, Goode told the Herald his priorities would be creating programming for teens, reducing gun violence and education.
Joshua Gray is a South Shore political consultant and former aide to South Side Alderman David Moore in the 17th Ward. He has worked as an anti-violence community organizer and served as the Dean of charter school Chicago Bulls College Prep and Assistant Principal at CPS Sarah E. Goode STEM Academy. In 2019, he ran Moore’s successful reelection campaign and worked as mayoral candidate Amara Enyia's campaign manager. His top campaign issues are addressing public safety, youth engagement and economic development; the latter of which he said can be addressed by building more corporate partnerships.
Robert Palmer is a special education highschool teacher, Chicago Teachers Union member and a resident of Greater Grand Crossing. An Englewood native, Palmer’s top campaign priorities are increased community interaction with the alderperson, equitable distribution of discretionary funds and more economic investment in the ward. Investing in youth programming and creating an “Afro-centric” curriculum for schools in majority-Black neighborhoods are important issues for Palmer as he believes it will promote public safety.
Dialika “Dee” Perkins, self described as “The People’s Champ”, is a business manager who has worked in corporate tax auditing; she is also a professional boxer. According to her campaign website, her top three focuses are increasing safety in the ward by creating a team of trained, paid volunteers to patrol the neighborhood, addressing housing concerns such as homeownership and affordable housing access and promoting local business development.
Gabriel Piemonte, a community organizer, writer and former Hyde Park Herald editor is running for alderman for a second time after placing third in the 2019 runoff election. He said his major areas of focus are public safety, reparations for Black ward residents, affordable housing and community land ownership. Piemonte has lived in the 5th Ward for more than two decades, first in Hyde Park and then in Woodlawn, the latter of which where he co-founded a coalition to preserve the Shrine of Christ the King in 2015 after it was damaged by a fire and set to be demolished. During the forum, Piemonte voiced support for a citywide eviction moratorium, rent control and affordable housing development. He has advocated for preserving Promontory Point’s limestone revetment and said he would reject a proposed mega-golf course course (known as the Tiger Woods Golf Course) that would stretch from Jackson Park to the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. He has $10,770 in his campaign fund.
Renita Ward is a health care attorney at Northwestern Medicine and associate minister who moved to Hyde Park from Georgia in 2015. Her top issues are youth and public safety, which she said go hand in hand. Additionally, she is focused on government efficiency, economic development on 71st Street and access to health care. She currently has $8,519 in her campaign fund.
With $127,269 available campaign funds, Desmon Yancy is by far the best funded candidate in the 5th Ward. A resident of South Shore, he is currently serving as the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network. Prior to this, he co-founded and was spokesperson for the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalitions. He is endorsed by the Illinois Nurses Association, the Chicago Teachers Union, several SEIU locals and the Cook County College Teachers Union. Among his priorities are economic development, increasing police accountability, mental health access and community-based violence reduction programs. At the forum, Yancy voiced support for a $5 increase to the city’s minimum wage and more expansive universal basic income programs as one solution to rising housing costs.
20th Ward
By Max Blaisdell
Incumbent Ald. Jeanette Taylor is running for reelection in the 20th Ward, which encompasses Woodlawn and parts of Washington Park, Back of the Yards, and Englewood. She’s facing two challengers, Jennifer Maddox and Andre Smith, both of whom ran for the seat in 2019.
Taylor won election for the 20th Ward’s alderperson’s seat in 2019 after Willie Cochran, a three-term alderman, was indicted by a federal grand jury on corruption charges. Prior to joining City Council, Taylor was a community organizer who championed a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for the Obama Presidential Center and participated in the 34-day hunger strike to keep Washington Park’s Walter H. Dyett High School from being closed.
Taylor’s achievements during her first term include the passage of the 2020 Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, which requires that 30 percent of units in any redeveloped vacant lots be made available to very low income households among other provisions, and pushing for jobs for South Siders. She is also well known for being a frequent critic of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. This campaign cycle Taylor has been endorsed by the Sierra Club Illinois, United Working Families and CTU Local 1. Her campaign has around $93,000 on hand, with substantial contributions from labor unions.
Jennifer Maddox is a recently retired Chicago Police Department officer who used to patrol Parkway Gardens and now runs a nonprofit that provides after and summer school support for youth. Her priorities include economic development, public safety, housing and education. Maddox has about $5,000 available in campaign funds.
Andre Smith is a pastor and entrepreneur who’s taking a fourth swing at the 20th Ward seat. A Washington Park resident, he was part of last decade’s fight for the creation of the trauma center at University of Chicago Medicine and has also founded a violence interruption group. His priorities include instituting a property tax freeze, public safety and greater aldermanic presence in the community. Smith has received a $1,000 donation from the Fraternal Order of the Police among other small contributions.
At a candidate forum held on Jan. 19 at the AKArama Foundation Community Service Center in Woodlawn, the candidates addressed residents’ concerns unreliable public transportation, economic revitalization of the 63rd Street corridor; job creation to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Obama Center; and ways to keep youth occupied and out of harm’s way.
Whereas Taylor leaned on her past four years in office learning how to be an effective alderperson and talked with fluency about potential policy solutions, Maddox spoke of her long-standing commitment to serving the area as an officer, mother and nonprofit leader. Smith called upon his highly visible presence in Woodlawn, even giving his phone number to all those present to call him with any concerns or issues.
All called for greater transparency and community involvement in the process of performing aldermanic duties and made a point of soliciting resident input on new developments coming into and transforming the area.
A contentious issue in Woodlawn this year has been the city’s repurposing of the former Wadsworth Elementary School as a migrant shelter. On Thursday, Feb. 2,, the city opened the shelter amid resistance from some residents and vocal opposition from all three candidates. Smith, in fact, staged a protest by attempting to block 100 migrants from entering the shelter as they were disembarking from CTA buses, while Maddox led a rally in early January to delay the shelter’s opening.
Though Taylor has lambasted the city’s handling of the shelter and objected to its Woodalwn placement, she is working with community organizations in the ward to provide resources and Spanish language assistance to the new residents.
