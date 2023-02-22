To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
See Wallace E. Goode Jr.'s answers below. See how other candidates answered here.
Wallace E. Goode Jr. is the former executive director of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce.
Do you support landmarking Promontory Point?
YES. I sent a letter to Commissioner Escareno supporting landmark status for Promontory Point.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
Play an active role and represent a community driven voice through Park District Councils.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
OTHER: There is an alternative design on my website that protects the South Shore Nature Sanctuary.
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
NO.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
YES: The 5th ward office needs a Community Council committed to more than just decision-making. The council will be an active voice for design, innovation and solutions. It would be inclusive, creative, strategic and accountable to the community.
Would you support the Bring Chicago Home ordinance?
YES.
How would you slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
The 5th ward Community Council will redefine “affordable” housing, rethink “living: wages, revive block clubs, insist on community-driven development and develop strategies that are mutually beneficial to community members, housing advocates and developers.
Would you support a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement ordinance?
NO.
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
- Significantly increase "Alternative to the streets" for youth
- Redesign education to think beyond the classroom. Think trade school.
- Repair relations with the police.
- Aggressively pursue gun smugglers.
- Lead an assault-on-assault weapon.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
- I "speak" art, business, education, southside, City Hall, and UChicago.
- I am a Bridge builder, Negotiator, People person and Player-coach.
- I have a comprehensive understanding and holistic view of the alderperson position.
- I have a proven track record of being a creative problem solver, building award winning teams, implementing corrective coarse actions and fighting for those less fortunate.
- I am committed to education, economic development, access to quality health care, and the environment.
- I believe in inclusiveness, family and the 5th Ward.
