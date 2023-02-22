To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
See Martina "Tina" Hone's answers below. See how other candidates answered here.
Tina Hone
Tina Hone was most recently the Chief Engagement Officer for the City of Chicago.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
YES.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
YES.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say in the planning process for these parks?
Because of my previous work with the City, I have an existing relationship with Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareno and will be in open communication with her. I also would work closely with existing Park Advisory Councils for Jackson Park and South Shore Cultural Center. I would add the Midway Plaisance PAC because there is some overlap. I would also reach out to community stakeholders beyond the PACs, including organizations like the Point Conservancy and the South Shore Community Compact. I would also develop a comprehensive outreach plan to residential stakeholders via block clubs, condominium associations, and other neighborhood groups. I would schedule open town halls and work sessions where interested community members could collaborate on ideas. I would also use social media to keep residents informed and create a dedicated page on my Aldermanic website for information and input. I would have a dedicated staff member assigned to the Parks Project.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
OTHER. I will not support a proposal that requires any trees to be cut down or damages the nature sanctuary. However, before saying “no” I need to hear the views of residents living closest to the golf courses. I’ve heard from many Hyde Parkers but South Shore residents need a voice too.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
OTHER – I would not accept contributions from any organization that is at the heart of a current dispute – like displacement of tenants. Realtors is a bit more nuanced because I support increasing homeownership rates particularly in South Shore. But I want that increase to come from transforming current South Shore tenants into homeowners.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making, regarding things like development, housing or other ward issues? What would this look like?
Residents will absolutely be involved in decision making! This is THEIR ward, not MY ward. First, we need a monthly newsletter to keep residents informed and up to date. Knowing what’s happening is step one. I will create an advisory council with representatives from each precinct, along with key stakeholders from across the ward and other policy/program experts. We can also create issue specific Advisory Councils. These councils can meet on their own and bring back recommendations. I also intend to have monthly open meetings for all residents of the Ward. We will rotate the locations across communities. Childcare will be provided. We will have an open call for Agenda items in advance of each meeting. We will also present any recommendations of the Advisory Councils, I also will adopt Alderwoman Taylor’s practice of open office hours once a week. Finally, our office will respond to inquiries within 48 hours.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
YES, see above.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
OTHER. I would want to be sure there is no other way to get much needed revenue.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
Two parts of the Ward are most at risk for gentrification. We must enforce the Woodlawn Housing Ordinance and adopt the ideas proposed in the proposed South Shore CBA. I am particularly worried about long term home-owners, including in co-ops and condos, who are struggling to meet mortgage, tax and assessment payments. Emergency funds must be set aside to keep them and importantly, their heirs, in their homes. I also want to stop sham evictions and be sure that tenants have a right to return after being displaced by code violations and/or required repairs. Without this protection, unscrupulous landlords could game the system. Within City Hall, I would want to work with fellow Alderman who are or have faced similar risks. I believe we need a city-wide policy on gentrification so we don’t have to have a neighborhood by neighborhood CBA whenever gentrification occurs.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
YES, but with some caveats about the percentages of set asides and with the addition of supports for small businesses in South Shore, particularly on 71st Street
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
U. of C., along with U. of C. Health System, is an important partner and employer. I want to create a more balanced relationship and I believe the new President Alivisatos and Civic Engagement lead Christian Mitchell are receptive. I want to understand U. of C.’s plan for the property it is holding, especially in Woodlawn. I want a regular cadence of meetings with U. of C., including with my community Advisory Council, so we are up to date and our concerns can be heard. Finally, I want the collective brain power of U. of C. to help us figure out issues related to public safety, education, jobs, wealth gaps, health disparities, life expectancy gaps, etc. I want to partner with the Urban Labs, the School of Social Work, the law, business, and medical schools and the Divinity School to engage the influential African-American faith community. U. of C. split the atom. It can help with this.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Unacceptably long police response times in parts of the Ward must be remedied, re-assigning police from other areas if necessary. We need better sidewalk lighting. We need street level lighting under our beautiful trees. Loitering that leads to criminal activity must be addressed, even if we must station a police car there. Examples are the gas stations on 67th and in the cul du sac at the end of 55thB. Blight must be eliminated. We need garbage cans, street vacuums and developers cannot leave buildings vacant indefinitely. EVERY root cause of crime must be addressed including access to better jobs through increased African American access to construction trade unions, re-opened mental health clinics to treat unresolved trauma, programs that truly engage youth. We must also pay attention to the U. of C. Crime Lab recent report calling for a stronger social safety net for young men. There’s a serious gap that could explain crime rates.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
As a microcosm for the city, there are many pressing issues. Public safety is first – not just homicides and shootings but car jackings and armed robberies that 5th Ward residents fear most. Reckless driving is a serious and lethal issue. We need to stop out of control speeding on DuSable LSD and our streets and we need to stop the wanton running of red lights and stop signs. Reckless driving adds to the sense of lawlessness in our community. Fear of displacement/gentrification is a pressing issue. We must settle the golf course question. It is causing widespread real estate speculation and anxiety among South Shore residents. We must truly engage our at-risk youth, particularly African-American boys, and give them pathways to fruitful lives, starting with closing the staggering achievement gap that disproportionately impacts them. We must re-open city mental health clinics so those in distressed know where to go.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I am a lawyer with unmatched public policy and governance experience. No other candidate has this or my decades-long track record of fighting for social justice on all fronts. I’m not a single-issue candidate. I know also know how to navigate bureaucracy to get things done and how this city works – including its budget and relationships with sister agencies. I know what levers to pull and who to call to get things done. There is no learning curve for me. I will be effective on day one. Besides my professional know-how, no other candidate can relate to all parts of this Ward like I can. Being biracial, I know the struggles of the Black community. Being the child of an immigrant, I know those struggles too. Growing up in a low-income home, I understand socio-economic struggles too. I embody the 5th Ward and will represent ALL of it effectively on day one.
For more information on Hone, visit: hone5thward.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.