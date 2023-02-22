To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
See Robert Palmer's answers below. See how other candidates answered here.
Robert Palmer
Robert Palmer is a special education high school teacher and Chicago Teachers Union member.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
Yes.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say in the planning process for these parks?
I would have public forums where residents can voice their opinions and be an advocate for my constituents.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
No.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
No.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making, regarding things like development, housing or other ward issues? What would this look like?
Yes, I want more of a round table system where citizens share their input. Citizens feel locked out of the process, and they should be involved in decision making.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes! Constituent meetings are a big part of my platform for citizen input and transparency.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
Yes.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
You have to have protections, set asides and assistance for homeowners and renters. I will also call for additional funding for tenant assistance programs. The City of Chicago and The University of Chicago should provide vacant lots for building of affordable housing.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
Yes.
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I propose to work well with them. The University of Chicago, being a major landlord, should provide affordable housing, and some of the vacant lots can be used to build additional affordable housing on.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Youngsters in particular, and adults, need mentoring programs, internships and entrepreneur training. Incoming businesses can take a youngster under their wings and teach them about business growth and economic opportunity. Businesses also would have set aside jobs for 5th ward residents.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Crime, displacement, economic opportunity, and citizens being lock out of participating in ward decisions.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
My willingness to serve my community, I can’t be bought, I’m not afraid to go into the most dangerous parts of the ward and talk to citizens, I will be more present in the ward and connecting residents to services. I can bring businesses and economic opportunity to the ward. I am a fighter and a top-notch negotiator; I understand the school system being a current teacher. Being a Managing Real Estate Broker, I understand zoning and TIF’s and how they should be used properly. I am a regular volunteer for events in the neighborhood such as the Hyde Park Jazz Fest for over 10 years, I am a people person and I care about my community. My experience in these and other areas make me the best fit to be 5th ward Alderman.
