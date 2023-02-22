To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
See Renita Ward's answers below. See how other candidates answered here.
Renita Ward
Renita Ward is a health care attorney at Northwestern Medicine and associate minister.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
Yes.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Other.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say in the planning process for these parks?
I will work to ensure 5th Ward residents are taking full advantage of Park District advisory council roles. I will also support a smooth flow of communication between the Park District and other environmental and advocacy groups so residents know they have a place in the conversation and their voices are definitely heard on planning issues that matter most to them.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Other. I support working with the citizens that got the chance to vote on a recent ballot referendum related to the topic (80% of residents in some precincts wanted to preserve trees the current golf course plans would remove) and organizations like Save Jackson Park. I will also work on hearing from other voters who did not get to weigh in on the ballot measure, and developers to foster a plan that could maintain air quality and mature trees while fostering the economic growth the championship level course would promise.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
Other. I would accept similar contributions as long as such entities work in the best interests of the Ward and its residents.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making, regarding things like development, housing or other ward issues? What would this look like?
Yes. I would employ several methods to involve constituents in decision-making – some form of participatory budgeting, resident advisory councils, engagement with advocacy and community organizations, and maintaining regular meetings.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
Yes.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
I am supportive of measures like those presented in the South Shore Ordinance. I pledge to make affordable housing one of my highest priorities.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
Other. I support the premise of the ordinance and many of its demands as is.
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I will work to continue to build open and regular touchpoints to ensure the most productive measures are enacted for the Ward. My demands of U. of C. would be informed by the voices of the residents, and our ability to work effectively together. At present, I am looking forward to building a collaborative, cooperative, and mutually beneficial relationship for the institution and the ward.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Public safety is a primary duty of our government. If we fail in this regard, we have failed to effectively govern. Violent crime is a public health crisis and must be treated as such. With continued acknowledgement and cooperation at all levels of government, we can coordinate and act to significantly reduce this incredibly destructive trend.
As you may know, Chicago CRED, CREATE REAL ECONOMIC DESTINY, is an anti-gun violence organization. CRED takes a multifaceted approach to reducing gun violence, that has proven to work in other cities. READI also offers job and educational training. The City and Ward would do well to look to these types of interventions.
I think working collaboratively across public and private sectors will help us scale the best ideas and ultimately work together to reduce crime and make the city safer and more attractive to potential residents and businesses.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Safety – I will coordinate and collaborate with the Chicago Police Department, the University of Chicago police, local security patrols, church organizations, block clubs, community activists, community organizations and the residents of the 5th Ward to actualize a Safety Plan.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
My passion for public service springs from a genuine concern about people, and desire to work together to move our Ward forward together. I am a committed citizen ready to work together to make the positive change as the next 5th Ward Alderperson. As an attorney I have the skills to understand how our community operates. As a member of the clergy, I bring a compassionate way of looking at various challenges. My compassion also springs from being a young mother, in college with the responsibility of another human being.
My masters of divinity equips me to work with all people regardless of race, creed, color, religious belief, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation or identification. As an attorney, I have the skills to lead the 5th Ward forward to excellence.
I am running to bring the responsive and results-oriented local leadership the community is asking for and deserves.
For more information on Ward, visit: electrenitaward.com
