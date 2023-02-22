To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
See Joshua Gray's answers below. See how other candidates answered here.
Joshua Gray is a South Shore political consultant.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
Yes.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
I would ensure that residents have various opportunities to engage with the planning process from attending in-person and virtual planning meetings to giving feedback in surveys.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Other, I will support what the community as a whole wants.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
Other, I would only take contributions from developers and property management companies with the understanding that any contribution would be to further my work in advocating for the needs of my community and not secure any deals with these companies.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making?
Absolutely, constituents would have many opportunities to engage with my office regarding ward issues. I will conduct regular ward meetings, develop advisory councils, hold constituent nights, and use technology to give residents multiple ways to contact and voice their opinions about issues in the ward.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
No, not in its current form. I believe the $1 million threshold is too low, and should be way higher.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
There are a number of things I think should be implemented to help residents stay in their homes. I would like to have rules in place that extend the amount of time landlords have to give notice when a tenant's lease will not be renewed. I think there should be a cap on how much a landlord can increase rent in a year and a rule limiting how frequently a landlord can increase rent. I would also like to see application and move-in fees eliminated. I would like to see more programs to help homeowners with their property taxes and more time given to pay delinquent bills. I would also like for there to be more programs that help homeowners with the maintenance of their properties.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
Other, well I support the ordinance in general, but I wonder if 100% of vacant lots should be used for affordable housing development. Some of that land could also be used to support economic development.
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
My office would hope to work hand and hand with the University of Chicago to ensure they continue to be partners with the 5th ward and surrounding areas. In the future, I would like the U. of C. to invest more in areas beyond campus, including small businesses in the area. I would also like to partner with them to increase public safety. I look forward to being in frequent communication with the University about their plans and allowing for input from the community.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Officers need to be on the street, walking and biking to be more a part of the community. I would like to see the CAPS office reimagined as a place that can provide services to the community, especially mental health services. I would also like to see the clearance rates improved for violent crimes. I think more must be done to improve the performance of detectives and draw good detectives to the force.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
The issues that will be my priority to address once I’m in office are the issues of crime, along with community and economic development. My office will work to create meaningful youth engagement that is accessible and varied while championing more support for existing organizations and developing a database of available programs. We will work to develop corporate partnerships to bolster job creation and bring more flagship retail to the ward. My administration will work with the police department to enact meaningful reforms and foster a better relationship among my constituents. We will also work to create partnerships with developers to ensure there is more quality affordable housing throughout the ward.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
My distinctive combination of professional experiences in not only politics, but education as well as community organizing, makes me especially qualified for the position of 5th Ward Aldermen. My approach is informed by practical knowledge about what it actually takes to get things done in Chicago, as opposed to ideals. My office will act strategically to bring about creative solutions to problems that have long plagued too many Chicago communities. I have the requisite skills for this role and I am ready to serve.
For more information on Gray, visit: jgray.info
