Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.