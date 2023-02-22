To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
Jocelyn Hare
Jocelyn Hare was a U. of C. Harris School of Public Policy project director.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
Yes.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
Yes.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say?
*See Ward precinct council. Residents will have a seat at the table in planning processes, and a vote.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Other. This is an issue for residents to decide. I will support the voices of 5th Ward residents and local businesses.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
No.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making, regarding things like development, housing or other ward issues? What would this look like?
Yes. See ward precinct council modeled after “Doc” Simpson’s. We have committed to 2 reps and an alternate from each council, as well as community orgs. They will vote on ward issues and run open, transparent participatory budgeting for the aldermanic menu of funds.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes. Open door policy. We will listen to all.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
Other. More research is needed. Our economy, society, and real estate market are a mess at the moment. We need to make decisions based on data and facts, guided by community voices. Community first. Always.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
Please see historicsouthsidecommunitysurvey.com - I fully support the residents’ recommendations to address these issues, as put forth by the South Side Housing Data Initiative.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
See above answer. I believe there needs to be a regional plan for housing that includes all neighborhoods in the 5th. We cannot have a piecemeal strategy by community area. It’s not good enough. We can do better.
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
Cooperatively, as I’ve done for 10 years. I would like to know why I am the only UC staff member that I know of who’s had to take an unpaid leave of absence to run for public office. I’m on my fourth month of leave and I do not have an answer to this question.
Public Safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
Fully fund mental health services; housing for all; opportunities for youth; high paying cannabis jobs; decriminalize sex work; shrink the black market by legalizing and taxing currently illicit goods and practices. Activate vacant buildings, universally accessible streets and sidewalks. Senior-specific transportation. Grow our own caretakers and safety folks.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Being priced out of our neighborhoods.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I’m not a politician. I’m a problem solver.
For more information on Hare, visit: hareforfive.com
