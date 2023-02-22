To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
See Dialika "Dee" Perkins answers below.
Dee Perkins
Dee Perkins is a business manager who has worked in corporate tax auditing and a professional boxer.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
YES.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
YES.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say in the planning process for these parks?
I would work with a community liaison to ensure residents are aware of all plans for the parks in our ward and that the community has an opportunity to respond by making suggestions, approving or disapproving of plans. We currently have a volunteer who oversees our Nature Sanctuary and they could be perfect to fill a paid position in this capacity, as paid by the Park District.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
Not according to the plans as they are now.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
If the contributions were in an effort to ensure I was elected to serve as an advocate for the people, with my office serving as a intermediary between tenant, owner and neighbor concerns.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making, regarding things like development, housing or other ward issues? What would this look like?
Yes. It would look like a ward website that outlines all issues and projects. Constituents will be able to comment and vote and/or hold monthly community meetings to provide input, feedback, support and objections.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
Yes.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
I would work to limit the amount of outside investment per block, after community based local developers and community members get first right of refusal. I would work to cap rents and rent increases, while providing rental relief. I would also work to cap individual property taxes, which has a direct effect on rent rates.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
Yes, with a slight caveat for the city-owned vacant lots. As 5th Ward Alderman, I have a small portion of South Shore, including 71st street which is our main commercial corridor. Currently there are city-owned vacant lots on 71st Street. I would want special provisions for ensuring our community remains economically viable, while affordable, with the community at the forefront of any decisions.
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I would work with the University of Chicago in the most professional and amicable way possible to ensure the best interests of the community at large are not compromised.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
I would create a Community Patrol & Response team (CPRt) to deal with everything from littering to loitering; conflict resolution, de-escalation, missing children and pets, and even mental health crisis. Team members will be trained at various levels and be composed of community members. CPRt members will also have CPD protections so that they cannot be harassed, assaulted or threatened in any way.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Public safety, affordable housing/homelessness and mental health challenges.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I'm the best fit because I have a day one, executable, action plan, in-hand based on the community's most pressing concerns, as told to me while petitioning for 3 months.
I am actually ten toes down in my community. I am keenly aware of our issues across each neighborhood. I am visible, approachable and accessible. In addition, I have work and life experience that allows me to understand and connect with people one deeper, more personal level than most. Most importantly I have the compassion, drive, work ethic and thick skin needed for the job. The job is not about me, but what I can do for my community, and I'm ready, willing and able to do the work on the ground level, while representing their best interests in City Hall.
For more information on Perkins, visit: pickperkins.com
