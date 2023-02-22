To help 5th Ward voters see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them, the Herald put together a questionnaire composed of questions from readers about topics like parks, public safety and housing.
Desmon Yancy
Desmon Yancy is the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network.
Parks
After a decades-long effort by community members to preserve Promontory Point’s limestone stair-step revetment, the park has been granted preliminary Chicago landmark status. Do you support making Promontory Point a city landmark?
YES, Support making it a city landmark.
In the November 2022 general election, seven precincts across the 5th, 7th and 10th wards all voted overwhelmingly in favor of an advisory referendum to stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and prohibit cutting any at the South Shore Nature Sanctuary. Do you support the preservation of the area tree canopy as outlined in the advisory referendum?
YES.
How would you work with the Chicago Park District to ensure that residents have a say in the planning process for these parks?
I would work with the Park District to ensure that the PAC’s have more say in what city parks look like. Ideally I would like them to operate with the same powers as CPS Local School Council’s.
Do you support the proposed overhaul of the public golf courses in Jackson Park and at the South Shore Cultural Center?
No.
Administrating
Would your campaign accept contributions from real estate developers and area property management companies?
No.
Would your office involve constituents in decision-making, regarding things like development, housing or other ward issues? What would this look like?
Yes. First of all, we believe in participatory budgeting in regards to ward menu money. Our community outreach would be expansive and transparent. We would move past the same people coming to the table to represent the community. We would have various committees on all things important to the ward.
Will you hold regular constituent meetings?
Yes.
Housing
In November 2022, the Bring Chicago Home Ordinance was indefinitely tabled after 25 aldermen — Hairston among them — skipped out on a City Council meeting during which a vote would have been taken on making the ordinance a referendum on the 2023 municipal ballot. If it passes, the ordinance would impose real estate transfer taxes on properties worth $1 million or more to pay for more city services for people without housing. Would you support such an ordinance?
Yes.
As real estate investors buy up more property around the mid-South Side, residents are increasingly concerned about gentrification and displacement. How would you work, locally and in City Hall, to slow or stop the displacement of middle- and lower-income tenants and homeowners?
Similar to Ald. Jeanette Taylor Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, I would make sure we have something similar for every neighborhood across the city.
In November 2021, the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition and other local groups announced their demands for a South Shore CBA. Among these demands are protections and subsidies for both homeowners and tenants, as well as the bookmarking of all city-owned vacant lots for affordable housing development. Would you support such an ordinance?
Yes.
Development
The University of Chicago has long been a major landowner on the mid-South Side, operating hundreds of off-campus apartments and a rapidly increasing abundance of commercial property. How would your office work with the U. of C.? Do you have any demands for the institution?
I would work with UChicago to make sure that they are good neighbors to the community. I would ensure that development is community centered and that the process is transparent.
Public safety
How would you improve public safety in the ward?
I would work with my various commanders and CAPS sergeants to improve the relationship between the community and those tasked with serving it. I would make sure that those elected to the district council of both the 2nd and 3rd district would have a seat at the table when it comes to public safety issues. And I would work with various community lead groups to make sure that Treatment Not Trauma is at the forefront of policies put forth from my office.
General
What are the most pressing issues for 5th Ward residents?
Public Safety, Displacement, Economic Development.
What makes you the best fit for City Council service?
I’m the best fit for City Council service, because of my track record fighting for the issues that concern voters the most. My 20 year track record of success as a community organizer and policy advocate, and my relationships within the community and my relationships with current aldermen will ensure that 5th ward voters can count on me to deliver for the ward.
